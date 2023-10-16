The New Jersey Devils (1-0-1) host the Florida Panthers (0-2) at Prudential Center on Monday, October 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and MSGSN, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Devils are coming off a 4-3 shootout defeat to the Arizona Coyotes, while the Panthers fell to the Winnipeg Jets 6-4 in their most recent outing.

Panthers vs. Devils Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSFL, and MSGSN

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-185) Panthers (+150) 7 Devils (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers were an underdog 18 times last season, and upset their opponent 11 times.

Florida won seven of its nine games last season when an underdog by +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The win probability for the Panthers, implied from the moneyline, is 40.0%.

For Florida last season, 58 games finished with more goals than Monday's over/under of 7.

Panthers vs Devils Additional Info

Panthers vs. Devils Rankings

Devils 2022-23 Total (Rank) Panthers 2022-23 Total (Rank) 289 (4th) Goals 288 (6th) 222 (8th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 49 (20th) Power Play Goals 63 (8th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers' 288 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them sixth in the NHL.

Florida's total of 272 goals conceded (3.3 per game) was 21st in the NHL.

They had the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +16.

Florida had 63 power-play goals (eighth-most in NHL) on 276 chances.

The Panthers had the league's 10th-best power-play percentage (22.83%).

In terms of shorthanded goals, Florida had six.

The 75.95% penalty-kill percentage of the Panthers was 23rd in the league.

The Panthers won 48.9% of faceoffs, 21st in the NHL.

Florida's 9.5% shooting percentage was 22nd in the league.

The Panthers shut out their opponents three times.

