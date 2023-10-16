Panthers vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Jersey Devils (1-0-1) host the Florida Panthers (0-2) at Prudential Center on Monday, October 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and MSGSN, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Devils are coming off a 4-3 shootout defeat to the Arizona Coyotes, while the Panthers fell to the Winnipeg Jets 6-4 in their most recent outing.
Panthers vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Devils (-185)
|Panthers (+150)
|7
|Devils (-1.5)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers were an underdog 18 times last season, and upset their opponent 11 times.
- Florida won seven of its nine games last season when an underdog by +150 or longer on the moneyline.
- The win probability for the Panthers, implied from the moneyline, is 40.0%.
- For Florida last season, 58 games finished with more goals than Monday's over/under of 7.
Panthers vs Devils Additional Info
Panthers vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Panthers 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|289 (4th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|222 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|49 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (8th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers' 288 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them sixth in the NHL.
- Florida's total of 272 goals conceded (3.3 per game) was 21st in the NHL.
- They had the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +16.
- Florida had 63 power-play goals (eighth-most in NHL) on 276 chances.
- The Panthers had the league's 10th-best power-play percentage (22.83%).
- In terms of shorthanded goals, Florida had six.
- The 75.95% penalty-kill percentage of the Panthers was 23rd in the league.
- The Panthers won 48.9% of faceoffs, 21st in the NHL.
- Florida's 9.5% shooting percentage was 22nd in the league.
- The Panthers shut out their opponents three times.
