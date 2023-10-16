Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pasco County This Week
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Pasco County, Florida this week.
Pasco County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Monday
River Ridge High School at Countryside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 16
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Weeki Wachee High School at Anclote High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Holiday, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker High School at Wiregrass Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sunlake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Land O Lakes, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fivay High School at Gulf High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: New Port Richey, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
