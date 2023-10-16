Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sarasota County This Week
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Sarasota County, Florida this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Sarasota County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Cooper City High School at South Plantation High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 16
- Location: Plantation, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Sarasota HS at Southeast High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Plantation High School at Everglades High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Miramar, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plantation High School at Deerfield Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Pampano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at American Heritage High School - Plantation
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Plantation, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker High School at Wiregrass Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Baptist Academy at Lemon Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Englewood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
