We have 2023 high school football competition in Sarasota County, Florida this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.

Other Games in Florida This Week

Sarasota County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Cooper City High School at South Plantation High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 16

7:00 PM ET on October 16 Location: Plantation, FL

Plantation, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Sarasota HS at Southeast High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Bradenton, FL

Bradenton, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

South Plantation High School at Everglades High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Miramar, FL

Miramar, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Plantation High School at Deerfield Beach High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Pampano Beach, FL

Pampano Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at American Heritage High School - Plantation

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Plantation, FL

Plantation, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker High School at Wiregrass Ranch High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Wesley Chapel, FL

Wesley Chapel, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

First Baptist Academy at Lemon Bay High School