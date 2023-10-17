The South Alabama Jaguars (3-3) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5) in a matchup on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Golden Eagles will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 17-point underdogs. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the South Alabama vs. Southern Miss matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-17) 53.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-17.5) 53.5 -900 +590 Bet on this game with FanDuel

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

South Alabama has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have not covered the spread when favored by 17 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Southern Miss has put together a 0-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Golden Eagles have been an underdog by 17 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

South Alabama & Southern Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Southern Miss To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

