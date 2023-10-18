The Sam Houston Bearkats (0-6) and the Florida International Panthers (3-4) square off on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium in a clash of CUSA foes.

While Sam Houston ranks 86th in total defense with 392.0 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little less successful, ranking third-worst (262.0 yards per game). Florida International ranks 106th in total yards per game (334.9), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-worst in the FBS with 445.1 total yards allowed per contest.

Florida International vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium

Florida International vs. Sam Houston Key Statistics

Florida International Sam Houston 334.9 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 262.0 (133rd) 445.1 (127th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.0 (65th) 105.1 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 69.3 (131st) 229.7 (74th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.7 (107th) 13 (115th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (35th) 10 (46th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (118th)

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins leads Florida International with 1,474 yards on 96-of-166 passing with five touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Shomari Lawrence has run the ball 68 times for 388 yards, with three touchdowns.

Kejon Owens has racked up 297 yards on 45 carries with four touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell's 636 receiving yards (90.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 35 catches on 56 targets with four touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has put up a 289-yard season so far. He's caught 15 passes on 26 targets.

Jalen Bracey's 15 receptions (on 31 targets) have netted him 194 yards (27.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has been a dual threat for Sam Houston so far this season. He has 1,016 passing yards, completing 61.5% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 103 yards (17.2 ypg) on 37 carries.

The team's top rusher, John Gentry, has carried the ball 49 times for 141 yards (23.5 per game). He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 125 receiving yards on 12 catches with one touchdown through the air.

Noah Smith's 308 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has registered 38 catches and three touchdowns.

Malik Phillips has caught 20 passes for 267 yards (44.5 yards per game) this year.

