The Florida Panthers, including Aleksander Barkov Jr., will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Considering a wager on Barkov? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Barkov Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 68 games last season, Barkov had a plus-minus rating of +10, and averaged 17:36 on the ice.

In 19 of 68 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.

Barkov had an assist in 38 of 68 games last season, with multiple assists in 16 of them.

Barkov's implied probability to go over his point total is 71.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 58.2% of Barkov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Barkov Stats vs. the Maple Leafs in 2022-23

The Maple Leafs allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

Their +58 goal differential was fifth-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.