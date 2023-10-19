The Florida Panthers, Anton Lundell included, will play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Lundell in the Panthers-Maple Leafs matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anton Lundell vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lundell Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 73 games last season, Lundell had a plus-minus of +1, and averaged 14:34 on the ice.

He scored a goal in a game 11 times last season in 73 games played, including multiple goals once.

Lundell had an assist in 18 of 73 games last season, with multiple assists in three of them.

Lundell's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Lundell going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lundell Stats vs. the Maple Leafs in 2022-23

The Maple Leafs allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL play.

Their +58 goal differential was fifth-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.