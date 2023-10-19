The Florida Panthers, Carter Verhaeghe among them, play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at BB&T Center. Looking to bet on Verhaeghe's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 81 games last season, Verhaeghe averaged 17:17 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +10.

In 30 of 81 games last season, he scored a goal -- and 10 of those games included multiple goals.

In 28 of 81 games last season, Verhaeghe had an assist -- and three of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 58.8% that he hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Maple Leafs in 2022-23

Defensively, the Maple Leafs were one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

They had the league's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

