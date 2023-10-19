The Florida Panthers, Eetu Luostarinen included, will face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Luostarinen available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Eetu Luostarinen vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Luostarinen Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Luostarinen averaged 15:59 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +19.

He had a goal in 17 of 82 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

Luostarinen had an assist in 24 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 43.5% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Luostarinen has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Luostarinen Stats vs. the Maple Leafs in 2022-23

Defensively, the Maple Leafs were one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

They had the league's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

