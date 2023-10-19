Eetu Luostarinen will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs play on Thursday at BB&T Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Luostarinen's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Eetu Luostarinen vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Luostarinen Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Luostarinen averaged 15:59 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +19.

He had a goal in 17 games last season through 82 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

In 24 of 82 games last season, Luostarinen had an assist, including two games with multiple assist.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Luostarinen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Luostarinen Stats vs. the Maple Leafs in 2022-23

The Maple Leafs conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league play.

They had the league's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

