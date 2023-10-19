Evan Rodrigues and the Florida Panthers will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Does a bet on Rodrigues intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 69 games last season, Rodrigues averaged 15:01 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +7.

He had a goal in 15 of 69 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Rodrigues had an assist in a game 21 times last season over 69 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Rodrigues' implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Rodrigues going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Maple Leafs in 2022-23

The Maple Leafs conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.

They had the league's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

