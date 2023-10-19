Gustav Forsling and the Florida Panthers will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. If you'd like to wager on Forsling's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gustav Forsling vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Forsling Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Forsling's plus-minus rating last season was +19, in 23:26 per game on the ice.

In 12 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- and he had one game with multiple goals.

In 25 of 82 games last season, Forsling had an assist -- and three of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

Forsling has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Forsling Stats vs. the Maple Leafs in 2022-23

The Maple Leafs gave up 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league action.

Their goal differential (+58) made them fifth-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.