The James Madison Dukes (6-0) hit the road for a Sun Belt clash against the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-2) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

James Madison is totaling 34.5 points per game offensively this year (29th in the FBS), and is giving up 21 points per game (43rd) on the defensive side of the ball. In terms of total yards, Marshall ranks 49th in the FBS (420.8 total yards per game) and 63rd on defense (370.3 total yards allowed per contest).

James Madison vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

James Madison vs. Marshall Key Statistics

James Madison Marshall 399 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.8 (71st) 352.8 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.3 (42nd) 154.5 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156 (64th) 244.5 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.8 (44th) 7 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (93rd) 11 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (61st)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has compiled 1,432 yards (238.7 ypg) on 100-of-155 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 128 rushing yards (21.3 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Kaelon Black has racked up 410 yards on 84 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner. He's also caught 16 passes for 144 yards (24 per game) and three touchdowns through the air.

Ty Son Lawton has been handed the ball 49 times this year and racked up 244 yards (40.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Reggie Brown's 423 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 39 times and has collected 20 receptions and three touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 385 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Zach Horton has been the target of 14 passes and compiled nine catches for 152 yards, an average of 25.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has been a dual threat for Marshall this season. He has 1,506 passing yards (251 per game) while completing 68.6% of his passes. He's thrown seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 196 yards (32.7 ypg) on 73 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rasheen Ali is his team's leading rusher with 124 carries for 641 yards, or 106.8 per game. He's found the end zone 11 times on the ground, as well. Ali has also chipped in with 15 catches for 144 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Darryle Simmons' 207 receiving yards (34.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 19 catches on 24 targets.

Caleb Coombs has 23 receptions (on 30 targets) for a total of 197 yards (32.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Cade Conley's 21 targets have resulted in 18 grabs for 167 yards and one touchdown.

