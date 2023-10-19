Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Leon County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
In Leon County, Florida, there are exciting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Leon County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Ambassadors Christian Academy at Chiles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Wakulla High School at North Florida Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florida State High School at Rickards High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Arnold High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Panama City Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
