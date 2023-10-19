Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 19
The Toronto Maple Leafs (2-1), coming off a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, visit the Florida Panthers (1-2) at BB&T Center on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL. The Panthers defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in their most recent game.
Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's game.
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-135)
- Total Pick: Over 7 (computer predicts 7.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Panthers (+1.5)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers put up a record of 13-8-21 in overtime games last season on their way to an overall mark of 42-32-8.
- Florida picked up 51 points (22-7-7) in its 36 games decided by one goal.
- Across the 11 games last season the Panthers ended up with only one goal, they picked up five points.
- Florida accumulated seven points (3-17-1) when scoring exactly two goals last season.
- The Panthers picked up 106 points in their 70 games when they scored at least three goals.
- Last season Florida recorded a single power-play goal in 40 games, posting a record of 24-12-4.
- When outshooting its opponent last season, Florida was 29-27-3 (61 points).
- The Panthers were outshot by their opponents 39 times last season, and took 53 points from those games.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|9th
|3.39
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|7th
|2.68
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|12th
|32
|Shots
|36.8
|1st
|7th
|29.5
|Shots Allowed
|31.7
|22nd
|2nd
|26.02%
|Power Play %
|22.83%
|10th
|12th
|81.85%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.95%
|23rd
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
