The Toronto Maple Leafs (2-1), coming off a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, visit the Florida Panthers (1-2) at BB&T Center on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL. The Panthers defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in their most recent game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's game.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-135)

Maple Leafs (-135) Total Pick: Over 7 (computer predicts 7.7 goals on average)

Over 7 (computer predicts 7.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Panthers (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers put up a record of 13-8-21 in overtime games last season on their way to an overall mark of 42-32-8.

Florida picked up 51 points (22-7-7) in its 36 games decided by one goal.

Across the 11 games last season the Panthers ended up with only one goal, they picked up five points.

Florida accumulated seven points (3-17-1) when scoring exactly two goals last season.

The Panthers picked up 106 points in their 70 games when they scored at least three goals.

Last season Florida recorded a single power-play goal in 40 games, posting a record of 24-12-4.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Florida was 29-27-3 (61 points).

The Panthers were outshot by their opponents 39 times last season, and took 53 points from those games.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 12th 32 Shots 36.8 1st 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.7 22nd 2nd 26.02% Power Play % 22.83% 10th 12th 81.85% Penalty Kill % 75.95% 23rd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.