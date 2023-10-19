Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers will play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Tkachuk's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 79 games last season, Tkachuk had a plus-minus rating of +29, and averaged 19:41 on the ice.

He had a goal in 31 of 79 games last season, with multiple goals in seven of them.

In 45 of 79 games last season, Tkachuk had an assist -- and 18 of those games included multiple assists.

He has an implied probability of 41.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 58.8% of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Maple Leafs in 2022-23

The Maple Leafs allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+58) made them fifth-best in the league.

