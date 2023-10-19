The injury report for the Florida Panthers (1-2) ahead of their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs (2-1) currently includes two players on it. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Murray G Out Hip Conor Timmins D Out Lower Body

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Arena: BB&T Center

Panthers Season Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers were sixth in the NHL in scoring last season (288 goals, 3.5 per game).

Florida's total of 272 goals conceded (3.3 per game) was 21st in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +16, they were 16th in the league.

Maple Leafs Season Insights (2022-23)

The Maple Leafs scored the ninth-most goals in the league last season (278 total, 3.4 per game).

Defensively, Toronto was one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

They had the league's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-135) Panthers (+115) 7

