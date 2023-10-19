Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Injury Report Today - October 19
The injury report for the Florida Panthers (1-2) ahead of their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs (2-1) currently includes two players on it. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Aaron Ekblad
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Brandon Montour
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Murray
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Conor Timmins
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Location: Sunrise, Florida
- Location: Sunrise, Florida
- Arena: BB&T Center
Panthers Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Panthers were sixth in the NHL in scoring last season (288 goals, 3.5 per game).
- Florida's total of 272 goals conceded (3.3 per game) was 21st in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +16, they were 16th in the league.
Maple Leafs Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Maple Leafs scored the ninth-most goals in the league last season (278 total, 3.4 per game).
- Defensively, Toronto was one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.
- They had the league's fifth-best goal differential at +58.
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-135)
|Panthers (+115)
|7
