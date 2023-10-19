How to Watch the Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the Toronto Maple Leafs will visit the Florida Panthers (who won their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Tune in to see the Maple Leafs and Panthers meet on ESPN+ and BSFL.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Panthers Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Panthers' total of 272 goals allowed (3.3 per game) was 21st in the league.
- The Panthers' 288 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them sixth in the NHL.
- Their +16 goal differential was 16th in the league.
- The Panthers had 63 power-play goals (eighth-most in NHL) on 276 chances.
- The Panthers scored on 22.83% of their power plays, No. 10 in the league.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|52
|33
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Maple Leafs gave up 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Maple Leafs' 278 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked ninth in the league.
- Their goal differential (+58) made them fifth-best in the league.
- The 64 power-play goals the Maple Leafs recorded last season (fifth-most in the NHL) came via 246 power-play chances.
- The Maple Leafs were second in the league with a 26.02% power-play conversion rate.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|80
|30
|69
|99
|94
|104
|0%
|William Nylander
|82
|40
|47
|87
|37
|70
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|74
|40
|45
|85
|55
|68
|52.4%
|John Tavares
|80
|36
|44
|80
|54
|46
|58.3%
|Max Domi
|80
|20
|36
|56
|51
|65
|53.7%
