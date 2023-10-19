Coming off a loss last time out, the Toronto Maple Leafs will visit the Florida Panthers (who won their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Panthers' total of 272 goals allowed (3.3 per game) was 21st in the league.

The Panthers' 288 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them sixth in the NHL.

Their +16 goal differential was 16th in the league.

The Panthers had 63 power-play goals (eighth-most in NHL) on 276 chances.

The Panthers scored on 22.83% of their power plays, No. 10 in the league.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 52 33 - Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends (2022)

The Maple Leafs gave up 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Maple Leafs' 278 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked ninth in the league.

Their goal differential (+58) made them fifth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals the Maple Leafs recorded last season (fifth-most in the NHL) came via 246 power-play chances.

The Maple Leafs were second in the league with a 26.02% power-play conversion rate.

Maple Leafs Key Players