Thursday's NHL offering includes a contest between the favored Toronto Maple Leafs (2-1, -135 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Florida Panthers (1-2, +115 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Maple Leafs Moneyline Panthers Moneyline Total BetMGM -135 +115 7 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Florida and its opponent have combined to score more than 7 goals twice this season.

In the three times this season the Maple Leafs have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 2-1 in those games.

The Panthers have claimed an upset victory in one of the three games they have played as an underdog this season.

Toronto is 2-1 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Florida's moneyline odds have been +115 or longer in two games this season, and it split 1-1.

