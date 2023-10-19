Panthers vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs (2-1), coming off a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, visit the Florida Panthers (1-2) at BB&T Center on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL. The Panthers knocked off the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in their most recent game.
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Maple Leafs (-135)
|Panthers (+115)
|7
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers were an underdog 18 times last season, and upset their opponent 11 times.
- Florida went 11-6 last season when oddsmakers made them underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline in this matchup implies a 46.5% chance for the Panthers to win.
- There were 58 Florida games with over 7 goals last season.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Panthers 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|278 (9th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (8th)
|45 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers' 288 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them sixth in the NHL.
- Florida gave up 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +16, they were 16th in the league.
- Florida had 63 power-play goals (on 276 chances), eighth in the NHL.
- The Panthers had the NHL's 10th-best power-play percentage (22.83%).
- Florida had six shorthanded goals (21st in league).
- At 75.95%, the Panthers had the 23rd-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.
- The Panthers were 21st in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (48.9%).
- The 9.5% shooting percentage of Florida was 22nd in the league.
- The Panthers shut out their opponents three times. They averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.
