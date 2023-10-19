The Toronto Maple Leafs (2-1), coming off a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, visit the Florida Panthers (1-2) at BB&T Center on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL. The Panthers knocked off the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in their most recent game.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-135) Panthers (+115) 7 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers were an underdog 18 times last season, and upset their opponent 11 times.

Florida went 11-6 last season when oddsmakers made them underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline in this matchup implies a 46.5% chance for the Panthers to win.

There were 58 Florida games with over 7 goals last season.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs 2022-23 Total (Rank) Panthers 2022-23 Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 288 (6th) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 63 (8th) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers' 288 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them sixth in the NHL.

Florida gave up 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +16, they were 16th in the league.

Florida had 63 power-play goals (on 276 chances), eighth in the NHL.

The Panthers had the NHL's 10th-best power-play percentage (22.83%).

Florida had six shorthanded goals (21st in league).

At 75.95%, the Panthers had the 23rd-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.

The Panthers were 21st in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (48.9%).

The 9.5% shooting percentage of Florida was 22nd in the league.

The Panthers shut out their opponents three times. They averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

