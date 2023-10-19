Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Toronto Maple Leafs-Florida Panthers matchup at BB&T Center on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Evan Rodrigues Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Evan Rodrigues has recorded two goals and three assists in three games for Florida, good for five points.

Rodrigues Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Oct. 16 0 1 1 4 at Jets Oct. 14 2 2 4 5 at Wild Oct. 12 0 0 0 4

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Sam Reinhart is one of the top contributors for Florida with four total points (1.3 per game), with three goals and one assist in three games.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Oct. 16 2 0 2 5 at Jets Oct. 14 1 1 2 4 at Wild Oct. 12 0 0 0 2

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

Matthew Tkachuk is a key player on offense for Florida with zero goals and four assists.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Oct. 16 0 2 2 4 at Jets Oct. 14 0 2 2 2 at Wild Oct. 12 0 0 0 10

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

John Tavares Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is John Tavares, who has scored six points in three games (one goal and five assists).

Tavares Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Oct. 16 1 0 1 6 vs. Wild Oct. 14 0 2 2 2 vs. Canadiens Oct. 11 0 3 3 3

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Auston Matthews is another of Toronto's most productive contributors through three games, with six goals and zero assists.

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Oct. 16 0 0 0 8 vs. Wild Oct. 14 3 0 3 5 vs. Canadiens Oct. 11 3 0 3 8

