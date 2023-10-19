Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Maple Leafs on October 19, 2023
Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Toronto Maple Leafs-Florida Panthers matchup at BB&T Center on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info
|Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Prediction
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Evan Rodrigues Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
Evan Rodrigues has recorded two goals and three assists in three games for Florida, good for five points.
Rodrigues Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Oct. 14
|2
|2
|4
|5
|at Wild
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|4
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Sam Reinhart is one of the top contributors for Florida with four total points (1.3 per game), with three goals and one assist in three games.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Oct. 16
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Jets
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Wild
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
Matthew Tkachuk is a key player on offense for Florida with zero goals and four assists.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Oct. 16
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Jets
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Wild
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|10
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
John Tavares Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is John Tavares, who has scored six points in three games (one goal and five assists).
Tavares Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 16
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 11
|0
|3
|3
|3
Auston Matthews Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Auston Matthews is another of Toronto's most productive contributors through three games, with six goals and zero assists.
Matthews Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|8
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 14
|3
|0
|3
|5
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 11
|3
|0
|3
|8
