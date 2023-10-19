Sam Reinhart Game Preview: Panthers vs. Maple Leafs - October 19
Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers will play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Considering a wager on Reinhart in the Panthers-Maple Leafs matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Sam Reinhart vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)
Reinhart Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- Reinhart averaged 19:46 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of -12.
- He had a goal in 27 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals four times.
- Reinhart had an assist in 30 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists six times.
- Reinhart's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Reinhart going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.
Reinhart Stats vs. the Maple Leafs in 2022-23
- The Maple Leafs allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league action for the fewest goals against.
- Their goal differential (+58) made them fifth-best in the league.
