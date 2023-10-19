Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers will play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Considering a wager on Reinhart in the Panthers-Maple Leafs matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Sam Reinhart vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Reinhart averaged 19:46 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of -12.

He had a goal in 27 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Reinhart had an assist in 30 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists six times.

Reinhart's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Reinhart going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Maple Leafs in 2022-23

The Maple Leafs allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league action for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+58) made them fifth-best in the league.

