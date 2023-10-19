AAC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 8
If you are trying to find information on the best bets in AAC action in Week 8, or building a parlay, our computer model is here to help. It likes betting on the over/under in the Air Force vs. Navy matchup, and picking Florida Atlantic (+2.5) over UTSA against the spread. Find more stats and insights on those college football games by scrolling down.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on all AAC games with BetMGM!
Best Week 8 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: Florida Atlantic +2.5 vs. UTSA
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 9.9 points
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Tulsa -3 vs. Rice
- Matchup: Rice Owls at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulsa by 13.3 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 19
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Air Force -10.5 vs. Navy
- Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Air Force by 19.8 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)
Make your AAC spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 8 AAC Total Bets
Over 34.5 - Air Force vs. Navy
- Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen
- Projected Total: 49.7 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)
Under 59.5 - UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Projected Total: 51.4 points
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Over 40.5 - Charlotte vs. East Carolina
- Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at East Carolina Pirates
- Projected Total: 44.7 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 8 AAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Tulane
|5-1 (2-0 AAC)
|30.0 / 18.0
|391.8 / 327.5
|SMU
|4-2 (2-0 AAC)
|33.3 / 17.0
|417.2 / 311.3
|Florida Atlantic
|3-3 (2-0 AAC)
|26.5 / 23.2
|381.5 / 392.7
|UTSA
|3-3 (2-0 AAC)
|27.8 / 27.7
|387.2 / 406.0
|Navy
|3-3 (2-2 AAC)
|20.3 / 23.0
|335.0 / 375.3
|South Florida
|3-4 (2-2 AAC)
|28.6 / 36.1
|433.9 / 455.0
|Memphis
|4-2 (1-1 AAC)
|34.0 / 23.0
|426.8 / 369.5
|North Texas
|3-3 (1-1 AAC)
|35.7 / 35.5
|477.5 / 459.2
|Rice
|3-3 (1-1 AAC)
|32.7 / 30.3
|395.7 / 397.8
|Tulsa
|3-3 (1-1 AAC)
|26.0 / 29.3
|386.2 / 399.3
|UAB
|2-5 (1-2 AAC)
|30.1 / 36.6
|437.6 / 428.4
|Charlotte
|1-5 (0-2 AAC)
|15.3 / 25.3
|303.5 / 381.5
|East Carolina
|1-5 (0-2 AAC)
|19.2 / 26.5
|298.5 / 329.5
|Temple
|2-5 (0-3 AAC)
|21.9 / 35.6
|380.6 / 438.4
Watch AAC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.