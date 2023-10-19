If you are trying to find information on the best bets in AAC action in Week 8, or building a parlay, our computer model is here to help. It likes betting on the over/under in the Air Force vs. Navy matchup, and picking Florida Atlantic (+2.5) over UTSA against the spread. Find more stats and insights on those college football games by scrolling down.

Best Week 8 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: Florida Atlantic +2.5 vs. UTSA

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Florida Atlantic Owls

UTSA Roadrunners at Florida Atlantic Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 9.9 points

Florida Atlantic by 9.9 points Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Tulsa -3 vs. Rice

Matchup: Rice Owls at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Rice Owls at Tulsa Golden Hurricane Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulsa by 13.3 points

Tulsa by 13.3 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 19

October 19 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Air Force -10.5 vs. Navy

Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen

Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen Projected Favorite & Spread: Air Force by 19.8 points

Air Force by 19.8 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 8 AAC Total Bets

Over 34.5 - Air Force vs. Navy

Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen

Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen Projected Total: 49.7 points

49.7 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)

Under 59.5 - UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Florida Atlantic Owls

UTSA Roadrunners at Florida Atlantic Owls Projected Total: 51.4 points

51.4 points Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Over 40.5 - Charlotte vs. East Carolina

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at East Carolina Pirates

Charlotte 49ers at East Carolina Pirates Projected Total: 44.7 points

44.7 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Week 8 AAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Tulane 5-1 (2-0 AAC) 30.0 / 18.0 391.8 / 327.5 SMU 4-2 (2-0 AAC) 33.3 / 17.0 417.2 / 311.3 Florida Atlantic 3-3 (2-0 AAC) 26.5 / 23.2 381.5 / 392.7 UTSA 3-3 (2-0 AAC) 27.8 / 27.7 387.2 / 406.0 Navy 3-3 (2-2 AAC) 20.3 / 23.0 335.0 / 375.3 South Florida 3-4 (2-2 AAC) 28.6 / 36.1 433.9 / 455.0 Memphis 4-2 (1-1 AAC) 34.0 / 23.0 426.8 / 369.5 North Texas 3-3 (1-1 AAC) 35.7 / 35.5 477.5 / 459.2 Rice 3-3 (1-1 AAC) 32.7 / 30.3 395.7 / 397.8 Tulsa 3-3 (1-1 AAC) 26.0 / 29.3 386.2 / 399.3 UAB 2-5 (1-2 AAC) 30.1 / 36.6 437.6 / 428.4 Charlotte 1-5 (0-2 AAC) 15.3 / 25.3 303.5 / 381.5 East Carolina 1-5 (0-2 AAC) 19.2 / 26.5 298.5 / 329.5 Temple 2-5 (0-3 AAC) 21.9 / 35.6 380.6 / 438.4

