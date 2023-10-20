Best Bets & Odds for the SMU vs. Temple Game – Friday, October 20
AAC foes will do battle when the SMU Mustangs (4-2) battle the Temple Owls (2-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.
When and Where is SMU vs. Temple?
- Date: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: SMU 40, Temple 13
- SMU has been favored on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.
- The Mustangs have played as a moneyline favorite of -2000 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
- Temple has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.
- The Owls have played as an underdog of +950 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The Mustangs have a 95.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
SMU (-23.5)
- So far this year SMU has two victories against the spread.
- Temple is winless against the spread this season.
- This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 23.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (55)
- No SMU game this season has ended with a higher combined score than Friday's over/under of 55 points.
- In the Temple's seven games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Friday's over/under of 55.
- Together, the two teams combine for 55.2 points per game, 0.2 points more than the total of 55 for this game.
Splits Tables
SMU
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|60
|59.5
|60.3
|Implied Total AVG
|38.2
|41
|36.3
|ATS Record
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-5-0
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|2-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
Temple
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.7
|52.5
|60.5
|Implied Total AVG
|34
|34.3
|33.5
|ATS Record
|0-5-0
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-4
|0-2
|0-2
