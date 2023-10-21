Aleksander Barkov Jr. and the Florida Panthers will play the Vancouver Canucks at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at BB&T Center. Looking to wager on Barkov's props versus the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Barkov Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Barkov has averaged 21:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Barkov has yet to score a goal this year through four games played.

Barkov has recorded a point in a game three times this year out of four games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of four games this season, Barkov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 71.4% that Barkov goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 56.1% chance of Barkov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barkov Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 10 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 4 Games 2 4 Points 1 0 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

