The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-5) and the Southern Jaguars (3-3) play at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

On offense, Bethune-Cookman ranks 99th in the FCS with 18.8 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 89th in points allowed (364.7 points allowed per contest). Southern's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks sixth-best in the FCS with 15.8 points allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is compiling 22.5 points per game, which ranks 73rd.

For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Southern Key Statistics

Bethune-Cookman Southern 233.5 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.2 (106th) 364.7 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.7 (1st) 98.8 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.7 (113th) 134.7 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.5 (68th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Luke Sprague has recorded 385 yards (64.2 ypg) on 43-of-64 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Jimmy Robinson III has 127 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Jouvensly Bazil has carried the ball 22 times for 118 yards (19.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jaewan Boyd has hauled in 16 receptions for 166 yards (27.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Dacarri Allen-Johnson has caught 19 passes for 154 yards (25.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Daveno Ellington's 15 catches are good enough for 150 yards.

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has thrown for 1,112 yards on 63.2% passing while collecting eight touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Gary Quarles, has carried the ball 68 times for 340 yards (56.7 per game) with three touchdowns.

Kendric Rhymes has racked up 143 yards (on 30 attempts) with one touchdown, while also grabbing 10 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Chandler Whitfield has totaled 13 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 234 (39.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 10 times and has two touchdowns.

George Qualls Jr. has 10 receptions (on 10 targets) for a total of 128 yards (21.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Darren Morris has racked up 122 reciving yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Bethune-Cookman or Southern gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.