Can we anticipate Carter Verhaeghe finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers match up against the Vancouver Canucks at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.5 if he scores a goal)

Verhaeghe stats and insights

In two of four games this season, Verhaeghe has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canucks.

Verhaeghe has zero points on the power play.

Verhaeghe's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 10 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Canucks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

