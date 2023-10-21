The Florida Panthers, Carter Verhaeghe included, will face the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Verhaeghe in that upcoming Panthers-Canucks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Verhaeghe has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 17:38 on the ice per game.

In two of four games this season, Verhaeghe has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Verhaeghe has recorded a point twice this season in four games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Verhaeghe has yet to put up an assist this season through four games.

The implied probability that Verhaeghe hits the over on his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Verhaeghe going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 10 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 4 Games 2 2 Points 1 2 Goals 0 0 Assists 1

