The Florida Panthers, including Eetu Luostarinen, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. Thinking about a wager on Luostarinen in the Panthers-Canucks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Eetu Luostarinen vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Luostarinen Season Stats Insights

Luostarinen has averaged 17:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Luostarinen has yet to score a goal through four games this year.

Luostarinen has yet to record a point this year through four games.

Through four games this season, Luostarinen has not recorded an assist.

Luostarinen's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

There is a 30.3% chance of Luostarinen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Luostarinen Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 10 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 4 Games 2 0 Points 1 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 1

