Eetu Luostarinen Game Preview: Panthers vs. Canucks - October 21
The Florida Panthers, including Eetu Luostarinen, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. Thinking about a wager on Luostarinen in the Panthers-Canucks matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Eetu Luostarinen vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Luostarinen Season Stats Insights
- Luostarinen has averaged 17:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).
- Luostarinen has yet to score a goal through four games this year.
- Luostarinen has yet to record a point this year through four games.
- Through four games this season, Luostarinen has not recorded an assist.
- Luostarinen's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.
- There is a 30.3% chance of Luostarinen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Luostarinen Stats vs. the Canucks
- On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 10 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.
- The team's goal differential (+5) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|4
|Games
|2
|0
|Points
|1
|0
|Goals
|0
|0
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.