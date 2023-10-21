The Florida Panthers, including Evan Rodrigues, take the ice Saturday versus the Vancouver Canucks at BB&T Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Rodrigues in the Panthers-Canucks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

Rodrigues has averaged 18:54 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Rodrigues has a goal in one of four games played this year, and had multiple goals in that game.

In two of four games this year Rodrigues has registered a point, including one game with multiple points.

Rodrigues has an assist in two of four games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Rodrigues' implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

Rodrigues has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 10 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 4 Games 3 5 Points 1 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

