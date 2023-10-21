The Texas Southern Tigers (2-4) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (5-1) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Shell Energy Stadium in a clash of SWAC opponents.

With 40 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks sixth-worst in the FCS, Texas Southern has had to rely on their 58th-ranked offense (25.5 points per contest) to keep them in games. Florida A&M has been keeping opposing offenses in check on defense, allowing just 246 total yards per game (fifth-best). On offense, it ranks 79th by compiling 328.3 total yards per game.

Florida A&M vs. Texas Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Florida A&M vs. Texas Southern Key Statistics

Florida A&M Texas Southern 328.3 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355 (68th) 246 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.7 (74th) 86.8 (123rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.8 (24th) 241.5 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.2 (97th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (116th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has racked up 1,414 yards on 59.5% passing while tossing 10 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Terrell Jennings is his team's leading rusher with 40 carries for 212 yards, or 35.3 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Jaquez Yant has rushed for 150 yards on 37 carries with two touchdowns.

Marcus Riley's 295 receiving yards (49.2 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 19 catches on 15 targets with two touchdowns.

Jah'Marae Sheread has put up a 253-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 24 passes on 27 targets.

Nicholas Dixon's 13 receptions (on 12 targets) have netted him 224 yards (37.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Jace Wilson has thrown for 668 yards (133.6 ypg) to lead Texas Southern, completing 52.2% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 84 rushing yards on 37 carries with one rushing touchdown.

LaDarius Owens has racked up 567 yards on 79 carries while finding the end zone five times as a runner.

Jacorey Howard has carried the ball 43 times for 229 yards (38.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jyrin Johnson's leads his squad with 225 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 25 receptions (out of 30 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Quaydarius Davis has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 195 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

AJ Bennett has a total of 134 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in eight passes and scoring three touchdowns.

