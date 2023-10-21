When the Florida Atlantic Owls square off against the UTSA Roadrunners at 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, our projection system predicts the Owls will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida Atlantic (+2.5) Under (58.5) Florida Atlantic 31, UTSA 21

Week 8 AAC Predictions

Florida Atlantic Betting Info (2023)

The Owls have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Owls is 2-2-1 against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, Florida Atlantic is 2-1 against the spread.

Two of the Owls' five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Florida Atlantic games this season have averaged an over/under of 54.9 points, 3.6 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

The Roadrunners have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Roadrunners have two wins against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, UTSA has an ATS record of 2-2.

Two of the Roadrunners' six games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 58.5 points, 0.2 higher than the average total in UTSA games this season.

Owls vs. Roadrunners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 27.8 27.7 30 23.3 25.7 32 Florida Atlantic 26.5 23.2 24 18 29 28.3

