How to Watch the Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
The UTSA Roadrunners (3-3) meet a fellow AAC foe when they visit the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at FAU Stadium.
UTSA is putting up 387.2 yards per game offensively this season (71st in the FBS), and is surrendering 406 yards per game (103rd) on the other side of the ball. From an offensive angle, Florida Atlantic is accumulating 381.5 total yards per contest (76th-ranked). It ranks 89th in the FBS defensively (392.7 total yards given up per game).
In the article below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Boca Raton, Florida
- Venue: FAU Stadium
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 8 Games
- Minnesota vs Iowa
- Washington State vs Oregon
- Wisconsin vs Illinois
- Penn State vs Ohio State
- SMU vs Temple
- UCF vs Oklahoma
- Mississippi State vs Arkansas
- Oklahoma State vs West Virginia
- Texas vs Houston
- Air Force vs Navy
- Tennessee vs Alabama
- North Texas vs Tulane
- Memphis vs UAB
Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Key Statistics
|Florida Atlantic
|UTSA
|381.5 (98th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|387.2 (94th)
|392.7 (64th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|406 (78th)
|139.5 (88th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|152.5 (67th)
|242 (58th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|234.7 (66th)
|11 (93rd)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|9 (61st)
|10 (47th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|6 (109th)
Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders
- Daniel Richardson has 902 passing yards, or 150.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.1% of his passes and has thrown five touchdowns with four interceptions.
- Larry McCammon III has run for 442 yards on 81 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also tacked on 14 catches, totaling 123 yards.
- Kobe Lewis has been given 37 carries and totaled 210 yards with one touchdown.
- LaJohntay Wester has racked up 622 receiving yards on 62 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.
- Tony Johnson has caught 22 passes and compiled 269 receiving yards (44.8 per game) with three touchdowns.
- Je'Quan Burton has racked up 125 reciving yards (20.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
UTSA Stats Leaders
- Frank Harris has 932 pass yards for UTSA, completing 64.7% of his passes and tossing seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 75 rushing yards (12.5 ypg) on 33 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Kevorian Barnes has racked up 413 yards on 94 carries while finding paydirt four times.
- This season, Robert Henry has carried the ball 43 times for 306 yards (51 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Joshua Cephus' leads his squad with 439 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 44 receptions (out of 61 targets) and scored six touchdowns.
- Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has reeled in 18 passes while averaging 51.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.
- Devin McCuin's 18 receptions are good enough for 262 yards and two touchdowns.
Rep your team with officially licensed UTSA or Florida Atlantic gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.