A pair of AAC teams square off when the UTSA Roadrunners (3-3) face off against the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at FAU Stadium. The Roadrunners are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 59.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic matchup in this article.

Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Boca Raton, Florida
  • Venue: FAU Stadium

Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline
BetMGM UTSA (-3.5) 59.5 -165 +135
FanDuel UTSA (-3.5) 60.5 -182 +150

Week 8 Odds

Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Betting Trends

  • Florida Atlantic has won two games against the spread this year.
  • The Owls have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
  • UTSA has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Roadrunners have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Florida Atlantic 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +800 Bet $100 to win $800

