The Florida State Seminoles should come out on top in their matchup versus the Duke Blue Devils at 7:30 PM on Saturday, October 21, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Florida State vs. Duke Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Duke (+14.5) Toss Up (49.5) Florida State 27, Duke 23

Week 8 ACC Predictions

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Seminoles' implied win probability is 86.7%.

The Seminoles have four wins in six games against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 14.5-point favorites or more, Florida State has an ATS record of 2-2.

There have been four Seminoles games (out of six) that hit the over this year.

The point total average for Florida State games this season is 53.2, 3.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Duke Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Blue Devils have a 18.2% chance to win.

The Blue Devils have gone 4-1-0 ATS this season.

Two of the Blue Devils' five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

The average point total for the Duke this year is 1.2 points lower than this game's over/under.

Seminoles vs. Blue Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 42.2 18.3 48.7 11.0 31.0 26.5 Duke 31.2 9.8 29.2 10.4 41.0 7.0

