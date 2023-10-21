Florida State vs. Duke: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (6-0), with the nation's 23rd-ranked scoring defense, meet the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) and their fourth-ranked scoring D, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Seminoles are major, 13.5-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 49 points.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Florida State vs. Duke matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Florida State vs. Duke Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Florida State vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Duke Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-13.5)
|49
|-600
|+425
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-13.5)
|48.5
|-690
|+480
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
- James Madison vs Marshall
- UCF vs Oklahoma
- Mississippi State vs Arkansas
- Tennessee vs Alabama
- North Texas vs Tulane
- Minnesota vs Iowa
- Wisconsin vs Illinois
- Oklahoma State vs West Virginia
- Washington State vs Oregon
- Air Force vs Navy
- SMU vs Temple
- Southern Miss vs South Alabama
- Texas vs Houston
- Rice vs Tulsa
- New Mexico State vs UTEP
- Penn State vs Ohio State
- Memphis vs UAB
Florida State vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Florida State is 4-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Seminoles have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.
- Duke has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.
Florida State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
|To Win the ACC
|-184
|Bet $184 to win $100
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.