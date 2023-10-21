The Florida Panthers, with Gustav Forsling, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. Looking to wager on Forsling's props? Here is some information to help you.

Gustav Forsling vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Forsling Season Stats Insights

Forsling's plus-minus rating this season, in 25:21 per game on the ice, is +3.

Through four games this year, Forsling has yet to score a goal.

Through four games this year, Forsling has not registered a point.

Forsling has yet to put up an assist this season through four games.

The implied probability that Forsling hits the over on his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Forsling has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Forsling Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 10 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 4 Games 2 0 Points 2 0 Goals 1 0 Assists 1

