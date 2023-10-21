Hannah Green will hit the course at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea to play in the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship from October 19-21. It's a par-72 that spans 6,680 yards, with a purse of $2,200,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Green at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Green Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Hannah Green Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Green has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered a top-five score twice and a top-10 score five times in her last 15 rounds.

Over her last 15 rounds, Green has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Green has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in her past five appearances.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five tournaments.

In her past five appearances, Green finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. She carded a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 26 -5 271 1 14 3 5 $1.1M

Other Players at the BMW Ladies Championship

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Green played this event was in 2022, and she finished 10th.

Measuring 6,680 yards, Seowon Valley Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,015 yards .

The average course Green has played i the last year (6,571 yards) is 109 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,680).

Green's Last Time Out

Green finished in the eighth percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.30 strokes.

She shot well to finish in the 97th percentile on par 4s at The Ascendant LPGA, averaging 3.86 strokes on those 36 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, Green was better than just 10% of the field (averaging 5.06 strokes).

Green recorded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Green carded seven bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 3.7).

Green had more birdies or better (11) than the field average of 3.5 on the 36 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA.

At that last competition, Green's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Green ended The Ascendant LPGA outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with four on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Green fell short compared to the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

