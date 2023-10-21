On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Josh Mahura going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Josh Mahura score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mahura stats and insights

  • Mahura is yet to score through four games this season.
  • He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
  • Mahura has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 10 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.8 hits and 15.0 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.