On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Josh Mahura going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Josh Mahura score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mahura stats and insights

Mahura is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.

Mahura has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 10 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Canucks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.8 hits and 15.0 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.