The Liga MX schedule on Friday, which includes Mazatlan FC squaring off against Atlas FC, is not one to miss.
How to watch all the games in the Liga MX on Friday is available here.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Atlas FC vs Mazatlan FC
Mazatlan FC makes the trip to take on Atlas FC at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: Atlas FC (-180)
- Underdog: Mazatlan FC (+450)
- Draw: (+350)
Watch FC Juarez vs CF Pachuca
CF Pachuca travels to match up with FC Juarez at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez.
- Game Time: 9:06 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Favorite: FC Juarez (+135)
- Underdog: CF Pachuca (+195)
- Draw: (+245)
Watch Puebla FC vs Guadalajara Chivas
Guadalajara Chivas makes the trip to play Puebla FC at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla.
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
- Favorite: Guadalajara Chivas (+115)
- Underdog: Puebla FC (+230)
- Draw: (+260)
