The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the Vancouver Canucks is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Matthew Tkachuk score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Tkachuk score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.5 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tkachuk stats and insights

Tkachuk is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 10 goals in total (2.5 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.