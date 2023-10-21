Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers will face the Vancouver Canucks at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Tkachuk's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +135)

1.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

Tkachuk's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:05 per game on the ice, is 0.

Tkachuk has yet to score a goal through four games this year.

Tkachuk has posted two or more points in two of the four games he's played this season.

Tkachuk has an assist in two of four games this season, and had multiple assists both times.

Tkachuk has an implied probability of 42.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 56.1%.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 10 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 4 Games 2 4 Points 4 0 Goals 1 4 Assists 3

