The Clemson Tigers (4-2) take the 13th-ranked pass defense in college football into a clash with the Miami Hurricanes (4-2), with the No. 14 pass attack, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Tigers are 3.5-point favorites. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • City: Miami Gardens, Florida
  • Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline
BetMGM Clemson (-3.5) 48.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Clemson (-3.5) 48.5 -176 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Betting Trends

  • Miami (FL) has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.
  • Clemson has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the ACC +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.