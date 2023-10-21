A pair of the nation's toughest rushing defenses meet when the Clemson Tigers (4-2) take college football's ninth-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Miami Hurricanes (4-2), who have the No. 10 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Tigers are 3-point favorites. The total for this matchup has been set at 48.5 points.

Clemson is putting up 32.2 points per game on offense this season (45th in the FBS), and is allowing 19.3 points per game (27th) on the other side of the ball. Miami (FL) has been top-25 on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks 13th-best in points per game (37.7) and 24th-best in points surrendered per game (19.0).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Clemson vs Miami (FL) Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clemson -3 -110 -110 48.5 -110 -110 -165 +135

Looking to place a bet on Miami (FL) vs. Clemson? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Miami (FL) Recent Performance

The Hurricanes are really playing poorly right now offensively, gaining 492.7 yards per game in their past three games (sixth-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 345.7 (47th-ranked).

The Hurricanes are putting up 30.7 points per game in their past three games (83rd in college football), and conceding 23.7 (97th).

Miami (FL) is accumulating 299.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (39th in the nation), and allowing 230.7 per game (-21-worst).

The Hurricanes are accumulating 193.0 rushing yards per game in their past three games (53rd in college football), and conceding 115.0 per game (71st).

The Hurricanes have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, in their last three contests.

In its past three contests, Miami (FL) has gone over the total twice.

Week 8 ACC Betting Trends

Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (FL) has gone 3-2-0 ATS this year.

The Hurricanes have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Out of Miami (FL)'s five games with a set total, three have hit the over (60%).

Miami (FL) has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

Miami (FL) has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +135 odds on them winning this game.

Bet on Miami (FL) to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke leads Miami (FL) with 1,721 yards on 129-of-183 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Henry Parrish Jr., has carried the ball 72 times for 452 yards (75.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Donald Chaney Jr. has rushed for 312 yards on 56 carries with two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo has collected 47 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 574 (95.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 61 times and has four touchdowns.

Jacolby George has racked up 462 receiving yards (77.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 29 receptions.

Colbie Young's 32 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 318 yards and three touchdowns.

Rueben Bain Jr. paces the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has 1.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

Miami (FL)'s leading tackler, Francisco Mauigoa, has 28 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Te'Cory Couch leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 19 tackles and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.