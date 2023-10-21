Should you wager on Nick Cousins to score a goal when the Florida Panthers and the Vancouver Canucks face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Nick Cousins score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a goal)

Cousins stats and insights

Cousins is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.

Cousins has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 10 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Canucks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

