Can we expect Niko Mikkola scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers play the Vancouver Canucks at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160 if he scores a goal)

Mikkola stats and insights

  • Mikkola has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.
  • Mikkola has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 10 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

