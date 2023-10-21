Oliver Ekman-Larsson and the Florida Panthers will face the Vancouver Canucks at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Looking to bet on Ekman-Larsson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Ekman-Larsson Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 25:30 on the ice per game.

Ekman-Larsson has a goal in one of his four games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Ekman-Larsson has recorded a point twice this year in four games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Ekman-Larsson has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the four games he's played.

Ekman-Larsson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Ekman-Larsson has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Ekman-Larsson Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 10 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +5.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.