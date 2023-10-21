Going into a matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (2-2), the Florida Panthers (2-2) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 at BB&T Center.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Teddy Blueger C Out Leg Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body

Panthers vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Arena: BB&T Center

Panthers Season Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) made them the sixth-best scoring team in the league last season.

Florida was 21st in goals against, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.

Their goal differential (+16) ranked 16th in the league.

Canucks Season Insights (2022-23)

The Canucks had 270 goals last season (3.3 per game), 13th in the NHL.

Vancouver's total of 296 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 25th in the NHL.

Their -26 goal differential was 23rd in the league.

Panthers vs. Canucks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-135) Canucks (+115) 7

