How to Watch the Panthers vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (off a victory in their last game) and the Vancouver Canucks (off a defeat) will meet on Saturday at BB&T Center in Sunrise.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to ESPN+ and BSFL to see the Panthers and the Canucks take the ice.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Panthers vs Canucks Additional Info
|Panthers vs Canucks Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Canucks Prediction
|Panthers vs Canucks Betting Trends & Stats
|Panthers vs Canucks Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Panthers Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Panthers were 21st in goals against, allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.
- The Panthers' 288 goals scored last season (3.5 per game) ranked sixth in the NHL.
- Their +16 goal differential ranked 16th in the league.
- The 63 power-play goals the Panthers put up last season (eighth-most in the NHL) came via 276 power-play chances.
- The Panthers' 22.83% power-play conversion rate was 10th-best in the league.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|52
|33
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Canucks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Canucks' total of 296 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 25th in the league.
- The Canucks had 270 goals last season (3.3 per game), 13th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -26, they were 23rd in the league.
- The Canucks had 62 power-play goals (11th in NHL) on 273 chances.
- The Canucks scored on 22.71% of their power plays, No. 11 in the NHL.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|80
|39
|63
|102
|47
|56
|44.3%
|J.T. Miller
|81
|32
|50
|82
|46
|58
|55%
|Quinn Hughes
|78
|7
|69
|76
|45
|56
|-
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|81
|39
|35
|74
|29
|32
|0%
|Brock Boeser
|74
|18
|37
|55
|21
|23
|38.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.