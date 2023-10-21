The Florida Panthers (off a victory in their last game) and the Vancouver Canucks (off a defeat) will meet on Saturday at BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Canucks Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Panthers were 21st in goals against, allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.

The Panthers' 288 goals scored last season (3.5 per game) ranked sixth in the NHL.

Their +16 goal differential ranked 16th in the league.

The 63 power-play goals the Panthers put up last season (eighth-most in the NHL) came via 276 power-play chances.

The Panthers' 22.83% power-play conversion rate was 10th-best in the league.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 52 33 - Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Canucks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Canucks' total of 296 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 25th in the league.

The Canucks had 270 goals last season (3.3 per game), 13th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -26, they were 23rd in the league.

The Canucks had 62 power-play goals (11th in NHL) on 273 chances.

The Canucks scored on 22.71% of their power plays, No. 11 in the NHL.

