Panthers vs. Canucks: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 21
Saturday's NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers (2-2) and the Vancouver Canucks (2-2) at BB&T Center sees the Panthers favored at home (-135 moneyline odds to win) against the Canucks (+115). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Panthers vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Panthers vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Panthers Moneyline
|Canucks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-135
|+115
|7
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Panthers vs. Canucks Betting Trends
- Florida and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 7 goals two times this season (in four games).
- This will be the first game this season the Panthers are the moneyline favorite.
- The Canucks have been made the underdog three times this season, and upset their opponent twice.
- Florida has not played a game this season shorter than -135 moneyline odds.
- Vancouver has played with moneyline odds of +115 or longer in two games this season, and won both.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.