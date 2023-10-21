Saturday's NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers (2-2) and the Vancouver Canucks (2-2) at BB&T Center sees the Panthers favored at home (-135 moneyline odds to win) against the Canucks (+115). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.

Panthers vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Panthers vs. Canucks Betting Trends

Florida and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 7 goals two times this season (in four games).

This will be the first game this season the Panthers are the moneyline favorite.

The Canucks have been made the underdog three times this season, and upset their opponent twice.

Florida has not played a game this season shorter than -135 moneyline odds.

Vancouver has played with moneyline odds of +115 or longer in two games this season, and won both.

